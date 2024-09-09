Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk

AFP Published 09 Sep, 2024 05:47pm

MOSCOW: Russia said Monday its forces had captured the east Ukrainian village of Memryk, a stepping stone to the Kyiv-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away.

Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for Moscow’s army.

“Units of the Centre grouping of troops liberated the settlement of Memryk,” Russia’s defence ministry said. Memryk was home to fewer than 400 people before the conflict began in 2022.

Cluster bombs killed, wounded over 1,000 in Ukraine since 2022: monitor

Pokrovsk had a population of around 60,000 before Russia’s military assault, but more than half of its residents have fled as fighting intensifies nearby.

Russia claims to have taken control of dozens of Ukrainian towns and villages near Pokrovsk in recent months, some now no more than a few streets and handful of abandoned buildings.

The advances come more than 30 months into Russia’s offensive and as Kyiv’s troops find themselves outgunned and outmanned across the sprawling frontline.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Russian Ukraine war Pokrovsk

Comments

200 characters

Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk

Pakistan not on IMF agenda till Sept 18, no word on external financing yet

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

KSE-100 sheds 283 points in another range-bound session

NAB withdraws Toshakhana reference against Imran, Bushra Bibi

SC marks start of new judicial year with full court reference

BF Biosciences gets DRAP nod for brownfield expansion

Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

Sale of Dawood Lawrencepur’s subsidiary cancelled as Artistic Milliners ‘decides not to proceed’

Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan as misleading pictures circulate

Politics in sport diagnosed as Pakistan cricket’s problem

Read more stories