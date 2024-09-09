Shamaeel Ansari displays capsule collection at charity fashion event for Hunar Foundation

Haute couturier Shamaeel Ansari showcased a capsule collection ‘Symposium of Queens’ during a charity fashion tableau to raise funds for the Hunar Foundation on Saturday, stated a press release.

The well-attended event was held at the Marquee, Pearl Continental in Karachi and displayed Ansari’s fascination with history and ancient civilisations over the course of her three-decade career.

The Hunar Foundation (THF) is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2008 to empower and enable the marginalised youth of Pakistan with vocational and technical skills.

THF strives to act as a catalyst in the field of education and increase the number of youth engaged in productive work, looking to alleviate poverty and make them contributing members of society.

The three segments of the showcase each paid a sartorial ode to the legacies of a trio of legendary queens who reigned in the 15th century across three civilisations.

These included Hürrem Sultan (also known as Roxelana) of Ottoman Turkey, Elizabeth I of Tudor England and Noor Jehan of Mughal India, respectively.

The Ottoman capsule was designed for “those women who want to look individualistic”, added Ansari, quoted in the press release.

Attendees at the event included PR maven Frieha Altaf, couturier Bunto Kazmi, philanthropist Ronak Lakhani and Naseem Jaffer.