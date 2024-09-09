Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
UN rights chief calls on states to challenge Israel over occupation

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2024 02:44pm

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said on Monday that ending the nearly year-long war in Gaza is a priority and asked countries to act on what he called Israel’s “blatant disregard” for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“States must not – cannot – accept blatant disregard for international law, including binding decisions of the (UN) Security Council and orders of the International Court of Justice, neither in this nor any other situation,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a speech at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

AL calls for UN peacekeepers in Palestinian territories

He cited an opinion released by the UN top court in July that called Israel’s occupation illegal and said this situation must be “comprehensively addressed”. Israel has rejected the opinion.

