HANOI: Typhoon Yagi and the landslides and floods it triggered have killed at least 35 people, with 24 others missing in northern Vietnam, the disaster management agency said on Monday.

The mountainous province of Lao Cai suffered the most casualties with 13 people killed in landslides and one in a flash flood.

Quang Ninh province, which was in the typhoon’s path, reported six deaths, the report said.