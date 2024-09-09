AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Sep 09, 2024

PM launches ‘special’ anti-polio drive

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday launched a special anti-polio campaign for the polio-free Pakistan. He inaugurated the campaign across 115 districts nationwide, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five against this debilitating disease.

Under the seven days anti-polio drive, beginning from Monday (today), around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children. “We are grateful to the partners and friendly international organizations cooperating with the government to eradicate polio from Pakistan,” the prime minister said while addressing the inaugural ceremony here.

He hoped that the federal government, in collaboration with provincial governments and partners, will succeed in complete eradication of polio from the country. The prime minister also expressed the confidence that polio eradication efforts will bear fruit.

Another polio case reported

He commended the efforts of federal and provincial officials, polio workers, and security personnel in the fight against poliovirus.

The PM urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. He requested the parents to fully cooperate with the polio teams for the safe future of their children. The Prime Minister also administered polio drops to children on the occasion by formally kicking off the drive.



