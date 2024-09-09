DHA City Karachi breaks ground on new infrastructural development in Sector 3

KARACHI: Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City Karachi marked Pakistan’s Defence and Martyrs Day with a significant milestone—the ground-breaking ceremony for infrastructural development in Sector 3, including Sub Sectors C, D, and E. This expansion project highlights DHA City’s commitment to providing world-class living standards while honoring the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

The event was led by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, who attended as the chief guest. During the ceremony, plots were allocated to the families of martyrs and defenders of the motherland within these newly developed sectors. This gesture reflects DHA City’s dedication to recognizing the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served the nation.

The expansion of Sector 3, with its modern infrastructure, is designed to meet the growing needs of DHA City’s residents. The development includes well-planned roads, green spaces, parks and recreational facilities, all aimed at ensuring a high quality of life.

The swift progress of this project underscores DHA City’s capability to adapt and grow, maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation. The ground-breaking event was attended by plot owners, members of real estate associations, developers, and builders.

The expansion is part of DHA City’s broader vision to create a vibrant, self-sufficient community that reflects the organization’s dedication to excellence and the evolving needs of its residents.

