AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

DHA City Karachi breaks ground on new infrastructural development in Sector 3

Press Release Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

KARACHI: Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City Karachi marked Pakistan’s Defence and Martyrs Day with a significant milestone—the ground-breaking ceremony for infrastructural development in Sector 3, including Sub Sectors C, D, and E. This expansion project highlights DHA City’s commitment to providing world-class living standards while honoring the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs.

The event was led by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, who attended as the chief guest. During the ceremony, plots were allocated to the families of martyrs and defenders of the motherland within these newly developed sectors. This gesture reflects DHA City’s dedication to recognizing the bravery and sacrifice of those who have served the nation.

The expansion of Sector 3, with its modern infrastructure, is designed to meet the growing needs of DHA City’s residents. The development includes well-planned roads, green spaces, parks and recreational facilities, all aimed at ensuring a high quality of life.

The swift progress of this project underscores DHA City’s capability to adapt and grow, maintaining its commitment to quality and innovation. The ground-breaking event was attended by plot owners, members of real estate associations, developers, and builders.

The expansion is part of DHA City’s broader vision to create a vibrant, self-sufficient community that reflects the organization’s dedication to excellence and the evolving needs of its residents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

DHA Defence and Martyrs Day DHA City Karachi Pakistan Defence Day DHA City

Comments

200 characters

DHA City Karachi breaks ground on new infrastructural development in Sector 3

Processing industry: MoF seeks mechanism to avoid misuse of gas

Refund cannot be blocked for pendency of tax reference: IHC

KOEN demands tariffs for its hydel projects under 2025 Policy

Security forces foil aggression on Afghan border

Activists clash with police as PTI holds rally in Islamabad

PM launches ‘special’ anti-polio drive

All set for ‘special’ polio drive in 15 Punjab districts

Wapda planning work on Chashma Lift Canal project

BMP assails increase in power tariffs

OMAP seeks PM’s intervention to help resolve issues facing petroleum industry

Read more stories