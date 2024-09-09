AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
UET Peshawar, LUMS ink MoU

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

PESHAWAR: The Buildings Energy Research Centre (BERC), University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar entered into a strategic collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The MoU signing and award of the consultancy contract was organized under the project titled “Transformation of Construction Sector in Pakistan: A Pathway towards Clean, Green, and Sustainable Buildings supported by GIZ Pakistan and funded by BMZ.

The MoU was signed by Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar and Prof. Dr. Tariq Jadoon, Chief Academic Officer / Provost, LUMS. The MoU aims to foster joint research and development projects in the field of energy, with a particular focus on energy efficient building designs.

The collaboration will also involve organizing conferences, providing training, and offering consultancy services. Both the institutions will work together to explore new opportunities for research, work on pilot projects and conduct studies to address the pressing need of demand side management.

Dr Naveed Ahmed, Director BERC said that this collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the energy challenges faced by Pakistan, with both institutions poised to lead the way in research and innovation.

Prof Dr Qaisar Ali appreciated the initiative taken by BERC and LUMS. He emphasized on the importance of this partnership in enriching the academic environment and making significant contributions towards society, particularly in the energy sector.

Dr Tariq Jadoon highlighted the commitment of both institutions to advancing expertise in energy optimisation. This MoU would not only enhance energy efficiency nationwide but also improve the student experience, drive cutting-edge research, and contribute to societal development, he added.

LUMS UET Peshawar BERC Buildings Energy Research Centre

