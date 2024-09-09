Need stressed for integrating respect of human rights into business practices

PESHAWAR: Representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) have stressed the importance of integrating respect for human rights with business practices.

The speakers highlighted that improving the economy also requires businesses, at all levels, to fully consider the human rights connected to their operations.

They were addressed during a training session titled “Business and Human Rights” was held at the FPCCI Regional Office in Peshawar, with officials and industrialists from various chambers across the province participating.

The session involved an in-depth discussion on the standards of business in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and their impacts on society, both positive and negative.

Sheikh Hammad Amjad, the focal person for UNDP, emphasized that the National Action Plan for Business and Human Rights is a comprehensive framework. He stated, “We must not treat business merely as a means of profit but ensure that human rights are respected in every aspect.”

He highlighted that China has already labelled coal power plants as harmful to the environment, yet there is no restriction on them in Pakistan. Such decisions contribute to environmental changes and their negative impacts. He was addressing a training session at the FPCCI Peshawar office.

Sheikh Hammad Amjad shared examples of accidents and losses caused by various small and large companies and industries in the country and abroad. He explained how relief was provided to affected communities and noted that in many foreign countries, such environmentally harmful and dangerous business projects have been shut down, with solutions proposed.

He lamented that, unfortunately, in Pakistan, business is often viewed only as a means of earning, with frequent violations of human rights.

He pointed out that while China has declared coal power plant projects as harmful to the environment and human health and has shut them down, these projects have been shifted to Pakistan, which is a serious affront to both the environment and human lives.

He concluded that a better and more successful business is one that considers the rights of workers as well as the rights of the communities within its vicinity, as such businesses tend to thrive.

Participants thanked the UNDP and FPCCI for providing this training and acknowledged that implementing the guiding principles under CHR and BHR, which protect human rights, is essential for the success of both society and business.

