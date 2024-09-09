AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

NOC process for telecom operators: MoITT launches RoW one-window operation

Published 09 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has introduced the Right of Way (RoW) One-Window Operation, aimed at simplifying and speeding up the process of securing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for telecom operators.

One significant barrier to improving fiber penetration in Pakistan is the complicated process of obtaining Right of Way (RoW) No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

Telecom operators are required to seek approvals from multiple government agencies, each with its own unique procedures, causing delays and inefficiencies. This disorganized system has hindered the progress of Pakistan’s National Fiberization Vision, a plan designed to expand fiber connectivity nationwide.

An official from the Ministry IT said the RoW One-Window Operation minimizes paperwork, allowing telecom operators to electronically submit their RoW applications for NOCs, eliminating unnecessary delays in approvals.

The process also facilitates online fee payments, enhancing transparency and efficiency. A dedicated online system for complaint and dispute management will ensure quicker resolutions, while Fiberization Mapping will track fiberization progress nationwide.

By consolidating all procedural steps into one platform, the system aims to make the process more transparent, cost-effective, and time-efficient. Operators can track their applications in real time, reducing delays and ensuring smoother project execution.

This streamlined approach will also lower telecom companies’ operational costs and accelerate the rollout of fibre optic networks, contributing to the faster implementation of the National Fiberization Vision, which seeks to enhance connectivity across Pakistan.

This initiative, he said, would be available through both an online portal and a mobile app, and it includes several key features that are expected to positively impact the telecom sector.

An official from the ministry said that the initiative follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of digitalization and his commitment to making the country’s governance system entirely paperless, reducing corruption, and benefiting the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister, he said has set a target of achieving US$ 25 billion in exports over the next five years.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja while highlighting the importance of digitalization for the country’s development, said that the ministry is working towards fulfilling the Digital Pakistan Vision, which aims to digitize the economy, governance, and society.

She said the RoW One-Window Operation is a crucial step toward achieving this vision, as it removes bureaucratic hurdles and enables faster infrastructure development to meet future demands in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

