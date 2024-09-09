AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Indian rupee gains on broad dollar decline

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:27am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended higher on Friday, tracking gains across regional currencies ahead of the crucial US jobs report that will help investors gauge the extent of a rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s meeting this month.

The rupee settled at 83.9475 to the US dollar, up from 83.9825 in the previous session. For the week, the rupee fell 0.1%.

The Korean won led Asian currencies higher, climbing 0.3% against the dollar. Most other Asian currencies were up at least 0.1%.

The dollar index slipped below 101 after disappointing US private payrolls data indicated the labour market was cooling off, fuelling expectations of a weaker jobs report. Economists polled by Reuters expected 160,000 job additions and an unemployment rate at 4.2%.

The jobs data, due on Friday, is expected to sway the Fed’s decision on whether to cut rates by 25 basis points or 50 bps at their upcoming meeting on Sept. 17-18.

If payrolls fall below 100,000 and unemployment creeps higher, the Fed could cut interest rates by 50 bps, resulting in “big losses” for the dollar, ING Bank said in a note.

Anything closer to the market consensus and a stable unemployment print would make a 25-bps cut more likely, the bank said.

Investors will also be watching out for the US inflation print, due next week.

