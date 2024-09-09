AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

Safe City Project: Home minister inspects ‘first model car’

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hasan has inspected the first model car equipped with advanced cameras and surveillance tools, marking the launch of the Safe City Project.

The initiative, led by the Sindh government, aims to bolster security and crime monitoring in Karachi. Accompanied by the provincial Home secretary, Zia ul Hassan revealed that four model cars would begin patrolling Shahrah-e-Faisal in the project’s initial phase. A total of 123 model cars will eventually be deployed for citywide surveillance.

“The Safe City Project will be a key instrument in ensuring peace and protecting citizens,” Home minister said.

“The future is about adopting modern technology. If we don’t act now, we risk falling behind on a global scale.”

He further noted that those model cars would play a crucial role in monitoring high crime areas and assisting in the apprehension of suspects. The project aims to enhance public safety and improve law enforcement effectiveness in Karachi.

