CM pledges to make efforts to boost literacy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,’’ We will undertake all possible measures for the out of school children across the province. The required resources needed for the basic education of ignored segments of society are being provided.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the International Literacy Day said, “We pledge to impart education to everyone on the eve of International Literacy Day. The religion of Islam lays emphasis on acquiring knowledge and the Holy Quran also preaches to attain knowledge.”

The Chief Minister added,’’ Literacy improves quality of life and provides immense opportunities of progress. We cannot think of a bright future without attaining 100 percent literacy rate. The Punjab government is undertaking historical and innovative steps for the provision of ease in access to education.”

The CM added,” 4 lakh students of 03 districts are being provided packets of milk under the ‘Chief Minister School Nutrition Program’. The Punjab government is providing laptops to the students for providing them assistance in their education and research.’’

