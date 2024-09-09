Prices of essential food items remain firm

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained firm in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey said prices of vegetable, flour, cooking oil/ghee, sugar, pulses, live chicken/meat remained firm in the open market.

According to the survey, the price of live chicken has increased from Rs 420 per kg to Rs 435 per kg in the previous week, while a dozen of farm eggs was being sold at Rs 280-300 and hen eggs were available at Rs 450-500 per dozen.

However, the price of cow meat remained unchanged as without bone meat was being sold at Rs 900 and within bone Rs 700-800, the survey said.

Buyers said vendors continuously charged self-imposed prices in absence of any price-control mechanism as local administration has been reluctant to take action against profiteers in the city.

Price of mutton beef touched at Rs 2400-2500 per kg in the open market, it added.

Price of tomato has surged as available at Rs 120 against the prices of Rs 100 in the previous week.

Similarly, onion price also jumped at Rs 180 from Rs 120 per kg.

Likewise, ginger and garlic are being available at Rs 800 per kg and Rs 400 and Rs 600 per kg respectively.

Green chili was available at Rs 120-150 per kg, according to the survey said.

Prices of other veggie prices remained sky-high in the open market.

Peas was being sold at Rs 250-300 per kg, capsicum at Rs 250-300 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs 150-180 per kg, and curry at Rs 60 per kg and, turnip at Rs 100-120 per kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs 80-100 per kg, lemon was being sold at Rs 200 per kg, according to the survey said.

It added the Arvi was available at Rs 200 per kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs 60-70 per kg, cabbage at Rs 200 per kg, red-colored potatoes being available at Rs 100-120 per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs 70-80 per kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac being available at Rs 2200-2300 in the open market. Prices of maida, soji and choker flour also remained sky-high in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality (sela) was available at Rs 260-270 per kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs 250 per kg, while toota rice was available at Rs 180-200 per kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs 600 per kg, dal masoor at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs 320 per kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs 260 per kg, moonge at Rs 280 per kg, dal Channa at Rs 320 per kg, white lobiya at Rs 450 per kg, red bean at Rs 440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs 280 per kg.

Sugar was available at Rs 150 per kg in the retail market against the price of Rs 144 per kg, the survey said.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

The prices of the fruits, apple was available at Rs 200-250 per kg, banana Rs 100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs 200-300 per kg, melon at Rs 100-120 per kg, watermelon at Rs 70 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs 1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

