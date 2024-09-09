AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-09

PTCL Group partners with Pakistan hockey team

Press Release Published 09 Sep, 2024 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL and Ufone 4G) partnered up with the Pakistan Hockey team, as they gear up for the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, said a press release.

As the national telecom carrier, PTCL Group is dedicated to celebrating and enhancing the vibrant legacy of Pakistan hockey. This partnership aims to elevate the sport, bolster national pride, and showcase Pakistan’s continued excellence on the global stage.

The campaign aims to create history again by building on the momentum of PTCL Group’s successful campaign for Arshad Nadeem ahead of the Paris Olympics. Under this partnership, PTCL Group will focus on creating awareness, and fostering a renewed love and backing for the sport among Pakistanis. The Group strongly believes that Pakistani players and athletes can dominate any sport at any stage if they have the support and confidence of their people.

