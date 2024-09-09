International Literacy Day (ILD) 2024: Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace

As the world celebrates International Literacy Day (ILD) on September 8, 2024, the theme “Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace” takes centre stage.

Established by UNESCO in 1966, International Literacy Day was created to address the global literacy crisis and emphasise the importance of literacy as a fundamental human right.

This year the focus is on the critical role of multilingual education in fostering global understanding, preserving cultural diversity, and promoting peace in an increasingly interconnected world.

Literacy is more than just the ability to read and write, it is a fundamental human right that empowers individuals and opens doors to other freedoms. It provides the foundation for acquiring broader knowledge, skills, and values essential for personal and societal development.

A literate society is better equipped to uphold the principles of equality, justice, tolerance, and respect for diversity- all of which are vital for building peaceful communities.

Despite concerted global efforts, literacy remains a pressing challenge. Between 2016 and 2021, the global literacy rate for individuals aged 15 and older increased only slightly, from 86% to 87%.

According to the most recent data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, in 2022, one in seven young people and adults still lacked basic literacy skills, highlighting the need for renewed focus and innovative approaches to education.

At present, approximately 754 million adults worldwide are illiterate, with two-thirds of them being women. Additionally, 250 million children are struggling to acquire fundamental literacy skills.

The disparities in literacy are particularly pronounced among women, who represent two-thirds of the world's 765 million non-literate youth and adults. This persistent gender gap highlights deep-seated in-equalities that have remained unchanged over the decades.

In a world where approximately 7,000 languages are spoken, multilingualism is a big reality. Factors such as globalisation, digitalisation, and increased human mobility have made multilingual contexts more prevalent, with about two in three children growing up in multilingual environments.

As of mid-2023, the global refugee population has reached 36.4 million, according to recent data from the UNHCR. This rep-resents a 3% increase, or 1.1 million people, from the end of 2022.

The figure includes 5.9 million refugees under the mandate of UNRWA and 30.5 million refugees and individuals in refugee-like situations under the UNHCR's mandate.

Additionally, there are 5.3 million other individuals in need of international protection. This growing number of refugees, many of whom must learn the language of their host countries, highlights the urgent need for multilingual education and support.

Despite the prevalence of multilingualism, about half of the world's languages are at risk of extinction by the end of the century. Additionally, 77% of online communication is dominated by just 10 languages, reflecting a lack of linguistic diversity in digital spaces.

Education systems have not kept pace with these trends, globally, around 40% of the population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand.

In Africa, eight in ten children learn in a language different from their first language, making it difficult for them to acquire basic literacy skills and undermining their educational outcomes.

Multilingual education recognises and respects the linguistic and cultural diversity of learners. It enables students to learn in their mother tongue while also acquiring additional languages, enhancing their cognitive abilities, cultural awareness, and social skills.

Such an approach not only improves literacy rates but also promotes mutual understanding and peace by validating diverse identities and reducing linguistic hierarchies.

The 2024 theme of ILD emphasises the transformative potential of literacy in fostering mutual understanding and peace in multilingual contexts.

To achieve this, a rights-based approach is essential, rooted in the recognition of literacy as a human right and the commitment to inclusive education for all.

This approach aligns with the broader goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly SDG 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Several international initiatives, such as UNESCO's International Commission on the Futures of Education and the Transforming Education Summit, have highlighted the need to reimagine education systems.

These initiatives stress the importance of integrating multilingual education into national policies and strategies to address the diverse needs of learners and to harness literacy as a tool for peace.

To promote literacy for mutual understanding and peace effectively, it is crucial to strengthen policy frameworks that support multilingual education. National development strategies must adopt a lifelong learning approach to literacy, viewing it as a continuum of skills in reading, writing, and numeracy.

Policies should be inclusive, managed through multi stakeholder governance systems, and backed by political will, legal frameworks, and adequate resources.

A 2022 survey from the Global Report on Adult Learning and Education (GRALE 5) showed that 60% of participating countries had improved their policies on adult learning and education, with a strong focus on literacy. Countries like Angola, Mozambique, and Oman have developed specific plans for literacy, while others, such as El Salvador and Malawi, have integrated literacy into broader policy documents for education and lifelong learning.

However, challenges remain in connecting literacy with peace, language preservation, and lifelong learning.

To address these gaps, interventions must go beyond basic education and include efforts to link literacy with peace building initiatives, language preservation strategies, and inclusive educational ecosystems that support lifelong learning.

As we mark International Literacy Day 2024, the emphasis on promoting multilingual education is both timely and critical. Multilingual education is not just a means of enhancing literacy rates, it is a powerful tool for fostering mutual understanding, preserving cultural diversity, and building a more peaceful world.

By embracing and promoting multilingualism in education, we can empower individuals, bridge divides, and create inclusive societies where every voice is heard, and every identity is valued.

The path to a more peaceful and sustainable future begins with recognising the power of literacy in all its forms, in all languages, for all people.

