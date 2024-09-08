AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
World

India isolates ‘suspected mpox case’

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2024 06:36pm

NEW DELHI: India reported Sunday that it had put a “suspected mpox case” into isolation, assuring that the world’s most populous nation had “robust measures” in place, the health ministry said in a statement.

There have been no confirmed cases of mpox in India, a country of 1.4 billion people.

“A young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing mpox transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of mpox,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable,” it said, adding the samples “are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox”.

WHO says droplets a ‘minor’ route of mpox transmission

It gave no further details of where he may have contracted it.

“There is no cause of any undue concern,” it added.

“The country is fully prepared to deal with such (an) isolated travel related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.”

Mpox’s resurgence and the detection in the Democratic Republic of Congo of a new strain, dubbed Clade 1b, prompted the World Health Organization to declare its highest international alert level on August 14.

Mpox has also been detected in Asia and Europe.

