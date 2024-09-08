AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
India’s Randhir Singh elected Asian Olympic chief

Published 08 Sep, 2024

NEW DELHI: India’s veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh was elected Sunday unopposed as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia in New Delhi, the body said in a statement.

The 77-year-old Singh, a five-time Olympian and shooter, will take charge from 2024-2028.

Singh, the first Indian to take the top sports job in Asia, was elected by 44 out of 45 votes, with one abstention.

The post of president, five vice presidents for the five zones and five executive board members were all uncontested.

“We are very honoured for the love and affection you have shown us,” Singh said, on behalf of the new board.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. With your support you have shown Asia is one, Asia is one family.”

Singh has been the OCA acting president since 2021, stepping in for Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Ahmad, a member of Kuwait’s ruling family, was handed a 15-year ban from sports administration over ethics breaches.

Singh was a member of the International Olympic Committee between 2001 and 2014, after which he continued as an honorary member of the global sports body.

The Olympic Council of Asia is the governing body for sports in Asia.

