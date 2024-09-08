AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Russian attack on Ukraine’s Sumy kills two, regional administration says

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2024

Two people died and four were injured as a result of an overnight Russian air strike on Sumy, the military administration of the northeastern Ukrainian region said on Sunday.

Two children were among the injured, the administration posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Several residential houses and cars were damaged, it said. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. The Sumy region, which borders Russia, has been subject to frequent attacks by Russian forces.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

Moscow denies targeting civilians, saying its attacks aim at destroying Ukraine’s infrastructure critical to Kyiv’s war efforts.

Thousands of civilians have died in the war, which Russia started with full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

Millions of Ukrainians have also been displaced, while their cities and villages have become piles of rubble.

