New York judge delays Trump sentencing until after US election

NEW YORK: Sentencing for Donald Trump in his New York hush money trial was delayed Friday until after November’s election, a win for the Republican as he battles Kamala Harris in the knife-edge White House race.

The former US president had been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18 for falsifying business records in a scheme to silence a porn star’s politically damaging story. But Judge Juan Merchan postponed it to November 26 — three weeks past the November 5 election, as requested by Trump’s lawyers. The postponement comes as Trump and Democrat Harris prepare to face off on the debate stage next Tuesday in the already extraordinary presidential race.

Trump welcomed the sentencing delay, taking to his Truth Social platform to blast the case as a “witch hunt.”

Trump, 78, was convicted in May of 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop her from disclosing an alleged sexual encounter ahead of the 2016 election. The twice-impeached ex-president was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.