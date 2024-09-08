AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-08

Chinese envoy visits Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

Press Release Published 08 Sep, 2024 02:42am

KARACHI: Chinese Ambassador H.E Jiang Zaidong on Saturday visited Karachi Nuclear Power Plants K-2 & K-3.

He is the first Chinese Ambassador who has visited an operational NPP in Pakistan. Earlier in November 2013, Sun Wei Dong, the then Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan had graced the groundbreaking ceremony of Chinese designed NPPs in Karachi.

While giving brief to Ambassador it was highlighted that K2&K3 Nuclear Power Projects commenced their production in May 2021 and April 2022, respectively with the combined capacity of generating 2200MW clean & cost effective energy to national grid.

Ambassador appreciated the joint work done by Chinese Power Company and PAEC experts on completion of these Projects. He also thanked Chairman PAEC for ensuring foolproof safety & security in coordination with LEAs for Chinese workforce employed at KNPGS.

While speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador also stressed the need of promoting Pak-China Strategic & Bilateral cooperation in vide range of activities, involving various segments of the society.

He stressed that Chinese power companies may not be restricted only to CPEC Projects but also to contribute in non CPEC and power sector for strengthening Economic Foundations already lay between the two countries.

While talking on the forthcoming C5 NPP, he appreciated the ongoing negotiations between both the countries and assured complete support for execution of the project which will ultimately enhance Nuclear Power potential of Pakistan.

Ambassador further emphasized upon furthering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for local population around Khi NPPs and assured Chinese support for such activities as well. He affirmed that Chinese Commercial Counselor will also visit K2 & K3 site soon for reviewing the functioning of these setups and coordinate support required for CSR.

Key officials of Chinese Consulate & Embassy at Karachi accompanied the Ambassador during this visit which reflects China’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting Pakistan in its quest for cost effective & clean nuclear power generation in line with global environmental concerns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CPEC PAEC NPPs H.E Jiang Zaidong Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

Comments

200 characters

Chinese envoy visits Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

Reko Diq project: AGP objects to Rs89.55bn GHPL investment in USD

Peaceful protests, public order: President signs bill into law

SCO MMFETA on 12th

Economic planning: Policy board set up

Before removal, employee must be given fair opportunity to respond: SC

Gohar accepts Omar’s resignation

$77.8m ‘Recharge Pakistan’ project being launched on 10th

Electricity arrears: KP to move CCI against deductions at source by MoF

IK files acquittal plea in Al-Qadir Trust scam case

PTI rally today: Khan introduces major changes to party’s organizational structure

Read more stories