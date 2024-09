Chinese envoy visits Karachi Nuclear Power Plants

KARACHI: Chinese Ambassador H.E Jiang Zaidong on Saturday visited Karachi Nuclear Power Plants K-2 & K-3.

He is the first Chinese Ambassador who has visited an operational NPP in Pakistan. Earlier in November 2013, Sun Wei Dong, the then Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan had graced the groundbreaking ceremony of Chinese designed NPPs in Karachi.

While giving brief to Ambassador it was highlighted that K2&K3 Nuclear Power Projects commenced their production in May 2021 and April 2022, respectively with the combined capacity of generating 2200MW clean & cost effective energy to national grid.

Ambassador appreciated the joint work done by Chinese Power Company and PAEC experts on completion of these Projects. He also thanked Chairman PAEC for ensuring foolproof safety & security in coordination with LEAs for Chinese workforce employed at KNPGS.

While speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador also stressed the need of promoting Pak-China Strategic & Bilateral cooperation in vide range of activities, involving various segments of the society.

He stressed that Chinese power companies may not be restricted only to CPEC Projects but also to contribute in non CPEC and power sector for strengthening Economic Foundations already lay between the two countries.

While talking on the forthcoming C5 NPP, he appreciated the ongoing negotiations between both the countries and assured complete support for execution of the project which will ultimately enhance Nuclear Power potential of Pakistan.

Ambassador further emphasized upon furthering Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives for local population around Khi NPPs and assured Chinese support for such activities as well. He affirmed that Chinese Commercial Counselor will also visit K2 & K3 site soon for reviewing the functioning of these setups and coordinate support required for CSR.

Key officials of Chinese Consulate & Embassy at Karachi accompanied the Ambassador during this visit which reflects China’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting Pakistan in its quest for cost effective & clean nuclear power generation in line with global environmental concerns.

