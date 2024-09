ISLAMABAD: Simon Milner, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for the Asia Pacific region, joined Talha Ahad from The Centrum Media (TCM) to discuss Meta’s work to support innovation and foster responsible digital citizenship among the youth in Pakistan.

The podcast focused on Meta’s investment in Artificial Intelligence, like Meta AI which is available in Pakistan and the recent Meta Llama Pitchathon in Islamabad for developers.

