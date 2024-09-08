Prices of essential kitchen items show a mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase in chicken prices which went up from Rs15,100 to Rs15,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs423 per kg against Rs420 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs720 per kg. Eggs’ price went up from Rs8,700 to Rs8,850 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs310 per dozen against Rs305. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Sugar price remained stable both in the wholesale as well as in retail market as the commodity is available at Rs6,750 per 50kg bag in wholesale market, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price went down from Rs900 to Rs800 per kg and red chili powder price went up from Rs600 to Rs750 per kg.

The survey noted a slight reduction in wheat flour price as the best quality flour wholesale price went down from Rs1,300 to Rs1,280 per 15 kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,310-1,330 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price went down from Rs1,280 to Rs1,260 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 against Rs1,320.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

Despite three time reduction in petroleum product prices over the past one month, the survey noted no reduction neither in intra-city nor inter-city transportation fares.

The prices of cooked food items remained unchanged as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 and naan/roti at Rs25/30. The hotel and tandoor owners despite a reduction of Rs320 per 15 kg bag in wheat flour price which within past one month has reduced to Rs1,280 from Rs1,600 per bag has not restored the old naan/roti price.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) official price went up from Rs236 to Rs244 per kg while in the real market, LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs244 per kg for September. The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle. Packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olpers are available at Rs95 per 260ml pack, Rs370 per litre pack. Three weeks ago, fresh prices remained stable at Rs250 per kg and yoghurt price at Rs280 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf price reduced from Rs650 to Rs600 per kg pack and express power from Rs600 to Re580 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Overall, vegetables prices in wholesale market witnessed a declining trend, while the retailers are reluctant in passing on the benefit to the end consumers. Ginger price remained stable at Rs2,500 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630, local garlic price is also stable at Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-400 per kg and Quetta garlic price is stable at Rs2,200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs475-500.

Potato prices went down from Rs250-400 to Rs230-350 per 5kg in the wholesale market owing to the arrival of fresh supplies from northern regions, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-120 as the majority of retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers; tomato price in the wholesale market went down from Rs350-400 to Rs250-350 per 5kg , which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-100 per kg against Rs90-130 per kg, and onion price remained stable at Rs350-600 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-160.

Capsicum price went up from Rs550 to Rs600 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs150-200 per kg against Rs140-150 against, various varieties of pumpkin went up from Rs100-250 to Rs120-400 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-110 against Rs40-80 per kg; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs380-550 to Rs400-600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs110-170 against Rs100-150 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs300 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs65-70 against Rs75-80 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs550 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs120-130 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs450 to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-100 against Rs110-120 per kg. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs275 to Rs350 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100 against Rs75-80 per kg, green chili price remained stable at Rs200 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-70, China carrot price went down from Rs500 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is still being sold at Rs120-130 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Ra100-120.

Yam price went down from Rs650 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is still being sold at Rs160-170; turnip price went up from Rs375 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs120-130 against Rs85-110; peas price is stable at Rs1,200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-300; okra price remained stable at Rs200 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75, and fresh bean price went up from Rs500 per 5kg to Rs600 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-200 against Rs130-150 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as various types of apples are available in the range of Rs100-200 per kg against Rs100-300 per kg; guava is available at Rs120-150 against Rs140-160 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs60-160 against Rs50-150 per dozen; price of the various varieties of Mellons is stable as they are available in the range of Rs70-120; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs150-200 against Rs100-150 per kg.

Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs100-250 per kg against Rs120-270 per kg; black amber plums in the range of Rs200-250 against Rs170-200 per kg, mangoes in the range of Rs90-260 per kg against Rs80-300 per kg and grapes price is stable in the range of Rs200-400 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned they are overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten. For instance, a basket of tomatoes weighing 13-15 kg cost Rs1,000 in wholesale market and DC office fixed price at Rs80-100 per kg while retailers are charging Rs100-130 per kg on the plea that at least 10 per cent of the quantity was rotten, so they can’t follow official rates. They also bear transportation costs and shop rents etc.

People from different segments of society, while talking to this correspondent, said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers. People said that the retailers are always violating the official price list and sell all the items on higher rates.

They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators.

However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the costumers and display at a prominent place.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills.

