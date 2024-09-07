AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Ralph Lauren takes fashionistas to the Hamptons for spring show

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2024 03:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRIDGEHAMPTON, New York: Veteran designer Ralph Lauren chose the upscale Hamptons seaside resort for his Spring 2025 fashion show on Thursday, inviting fashionistas, celebrities and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden to his “home away from home”.

The designer, 84, presented his Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label and Polo Ralph Lauren lines for men, women and children at the show held in Bridgehampton on the eve of New York Fashion Week.

Actors Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux, Colman Domingo, Tom Hiddleston and Jude Law as well as singer Usher were among the famous faces seated in the front row and models Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington took to the runway.

“The Hamptons is more than a place. It’s a natural world of endless blue skies, the ocean, green fields and white fences, rusticity and elegance… It has been home, my refuge and always an inspiration,” Lauren said in a statement.

Models wore blazers paired with loose trousers, tailored suits as well as floaty white and pale blue dresses.

There were plenty of stripes and fringes on designs, some crochet outfits and shimmering sparkles for eveningwear in a colour palette of mainly white, blue and khaki.

Bright colours - green, red, yellow and orange - featured in the Polo Ralph Lauren collection with outfits nodding to the Hamptons’ equestrian history.

New York Fashion Week kicks off on Friday and runs until Sept. 11.

New York Fashion Week Ralph Lauren

Comments

200 characters

Ralph Lauren takes fashionistas to the Hamptons for spring show

Govt embarks on drive to contain its expenditure

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Security forces thwart attack on FC Headquarters, kill four Khawarij

Pakistan renegotiating power deals with IPPs to cut costs, minister says

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Ethnic violence in India’s Manipur escalates, six killed

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Read more stories