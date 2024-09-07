AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
World

Thirteen Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2024 10:59am

RAMALLAH: At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 15 wounded in Israeli strikes on a school sheltering refugees and a residential building in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority’s official news agency WAFA reported early on Saturday.

At least eight of the dead were in refugee tents at Halima al-Sa’diyya School in Jabalia in northern Gaza, WAFA said.

The Israeli army said in a statement it had “conducted a precise strike on fighters who were operating inside a Hamas command and control centre… embedded inside a compound that previously served as the ‘Halima al-Sa’diyya’ School in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Israeli strikes kill 12 Palestinians in Gaza as polio vaccination resumes

In a separate incident, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Israel’s subsequent assault on the enclave has since killed over 40,800 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, while displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.

According to the United Nations, at least 1.9 million people across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including some uprooted more than 10 times.

