China FX reserves rise to highest level since 2015 in August

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2024 10:51am

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China’s foreign exchange reserves rose to the highest level in more than 8-1/2 years in August, official data showed on Saturday, thanks largely to a broadly weaker U.S. dollar.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - grew by $31.8 billion to $3.288 trillion last month, booking the second straight monthly expansion and hitting the highest since December 2015.

China’s central bank pauses gold purchases for a fourth month in August

But it slightly missed a $3.289 trillion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The yuan gained 1.9% against the dollar in August, while the dollar last month weakened 2.2% against a basket of other major currencies.

