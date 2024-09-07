AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Maryam lays flower wreaths on martyrs' memorial

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 08:02am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that sacrifices’ of martyrs is the red line of any living nation and crossing it is not tolerated by any patriot.

On Defence Day, the CM reached Cantt, to commemorate great sacrifices of our heroic martyrs. She laid flowers on the martyrs' memorial and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the heaven.

In her speech on the occasion, the CM said, “It is a matter of great honor and pride for me that today on Defense Day. I have got an opportunity to visit the martyrs' memorial and pay the martyrs my respect. I had a chance to meet their families too in this prestigious event.”

The CM said, “I want to assure my countrymen that our forces are doing a remarkable job in external defense. When we sleep peacefully at homes, they wake up to protect our borders.” She added, “Internal defense of the country is collective responsibility of all of us. Martyrs offered their lives for us, protecting their dignity and respecting their sacrifices is our collective responsibility.”

She said, “Today I especially want to pay tribute to mothers of the martyrs, I have met them too. It is such a sentiment whose depth cannot be gauged. A mother can understand when her child goes out of the house, she waits and prays for his well-being, only when her child returns safely; she sleeps peacefully.”

The CM said, “Our officers and men fight bravely on borders.

The spirit of sacrifice under which Pakistan Army sacrifices its lives is nurtured in their mothers’ laps. Bravery is born in mother's lap. I salute the courage of these mothers and parents. I salute the families, children and wives of the martyrs.” She prayed, “May Allah bless Pakistan, long live Pakistan! Ameen.”

