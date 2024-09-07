AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

Billions of rupees spent on DBD, Dasu projects: Chairman WAPDA

Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) has said that Rs78.5 billion and Rs.17.35 billion are being spent to execute development schemes under the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) for Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project respectively.

He was talking to the local elders of Diamer and Upper Kohistan during his visit to the project to review construction progress on Diamer Basha Dam Project.

In addition, he said, the local youth is also being acceded priority for employment on both projects. Detailed deliberations were also made on ‘House Hold (Chulha) Package’ for affectees of Diamer Basha Dam and Area Development Programme for Dasu Project during the interaction.

Earlier, the Chairman WAPDA inspected the diversion tunnels 1 and 2, upstream and downstream coffer (temporary) dams, guide wall, dam pit and permanent bridge. He also inspected material testing laboratory during the visit. Member (Water) WAPDA was also present on the occasion.

He was briefed that the river diversion system of the Project is functioning satisfactorily during the current high flow season. Excavation work on dam’s abutment is continuing, while the permanent access bridge, downstream of the main dam, has been completed.

Reviewing the overall progress, the Chairman emphasized upon the Consultants and the Contractors to accelerate the construction pace to match the timelines for completion of the Project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wapda Dasu hydropower project Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) CBMs

Comments

200 characters

Billions of rupees spent on DBD, Dasu projects: Chairman WAPDA

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories