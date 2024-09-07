Billions of rupees spent on DBD, Dasu projects: Chairman WAPDA

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) has said that Rs78.5 billion and Rs.17.35 billion are being spent to execute development schemes under the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) for Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project respectively.

He was talking to the local elders of Diamer and Upper Kohistan during his visit to the project to review construction progress on Diamer Basha Dam Project.

In addition, he said, the local youth is also being acceded priority for employment on both projects. Detailed deliberations were also made on ‘House Hold (Chulha) Package’ for affectees of Diamer Basha Dam and Area Development Programme for Dasu Project during the interaction.

Earlier, the Chairman WAPDA inspected the diversion tunnels 1 and 2, upstream and downstream coffer (temporary) dams, guide wall, dam pit and permanent bridge. He also inspected material testing laboratory during the visit. Member (Water) WAPDA was also present on the occasion.

He was briefed that the river diversion system of the Project is functioning satisfactorily during the current high flow season. Excavation work on dam’s abutment is continuing, while the permanent access bridge, downstream of the main dam, has been completed.

Reviewing the overall progress, the Chairman emphasized upon the Consultants and the Contractors to accelerate the construction pace to match the timelines for completion of the Project.

