APNS condolence

KARACHI: “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of MA Rauf, Publisher, Daily Jehan Pakistan.

The APNS offered condolences to Awais Rauf, Editor-in-Chief Daily Jehan Pakistan and son of Late MA Rauf and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024