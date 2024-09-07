AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-07

PN inducts two new ships into its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Friday inducted two state of the art ships in its fleet. A graceful ceremony for ...
Recorder Report Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Friday inducted two state of the art ships in its fleet.

A graceful ceremony for induction of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS BABUR and Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS HUNAIN was held at PN Dockyard Karachi. President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS BABUR is a multipurpose Ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 23 Sep 23. PNS HUNAIN, an Offshore Patrol Vessel was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania on 25 Jul 24.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest dilated upon the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and the need to have a potent Naval force to counter growing traditional and non-traditional challenges. He remarked that induction of state of the art ships on Defence Day of Pakistan is a milestone achievement. He reiterated that induction of these ships in PN Fleet will consolidate and enable the Fleet to meet its ever-growing operational responsibilities.

The Chief Guest also mentioned that PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN equipped with state of the art weapons, sensors and robust machinery, will In Sha Allah serve Pakistan Navy for years to come. Chief Guest formally handed over the ships’ scrolls to the Commander Pakistan Fleet which marked the induction of PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN in PN Fleet.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of these ships in PN Fleet as a major milestone in capacity building of PN Fleet.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari pakistan navy defence day of Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

PN inducts two new ships into its fleet

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories