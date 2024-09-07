PN inducts two new ships into its fleet

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy on Friday inducted two state of the art ships in its fleet.

A graceful ceremony for induction of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS BABUR and Offshore Patrol Vessel PNS HUNAIN was held at PN Dockyard Karachi. President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS BABUR is a multipurpose Ship built and commissioned at Istanbul Naval Shipyard on 23 Sep 23. PNS HUNAIN, an Offshore Patrol Vessel was built and commissioned at DAMEN Shipyard, Romania on 25 Jul 24.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Guest dilated upon the precarious geo-strategic environment in the Indian Ocean and the need to have a potent Naval force to counter growing traditional and non-traditional challenges. He remarked that induction of state of the art ships on Defence Day of Pakistan is a milestone achievement. He reiterated that induction of these ships in PN Fleet will consolidate and enable the Fleet to meet its ever-growing operational responsibilities.

The Chief Guest also mentioned that PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN equipped with state of the art weapons, sensors and robust machinery, will In Sha Allah serve Pakistan Navy for years to come. Chief Guest formally handed over the ships’ scrolls to the Commander Pakistan Fleet which marked the induction of PN Ships BABUR and HUNAIN in PN Fleet.

In his welcome address, the Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of these ships in PN Fleet as a major milestone in capacity building of PN Fleet.

