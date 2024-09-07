PDMA director takes stock of damage caused by floods in Sindh

KARACHI: Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director (Operations) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has emphasised the urgency of addressing the severe impact on Union Councils and highlighted the critical need for dewatering in areas with stagnant water affecting schools and health facilities.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting with humanitarian stakeholders to address the extensive damage caused by floods in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by UN agencies representatives and various international, national non-governmental organizations, including UNHCR, UNICEF, CESVI, ACTED, WFP, WHO, IRC, the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Pakistan, UN FAO, IMC, Hands, FRDP, IRADO, and others. He said that the primary focus of the meeting was to coordinate efforts across the flood-affected districts of Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Badin, Matiari, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sajawal, Dadu, Jacobabad, and Umerkot.

He said that the aim is to tackle pressing issues in health, education, water, sanitation, and dewatering.

He outlined the current situation related to initial assessment sent by concerned DCs, reporting that from July 1, 2024, to September 5, 2024, floods have resulted in 73 fatalities, 153 injuries, the loss of 932 livestock, and significant damage to homes and crops.

The floods have also displaced 141,601 people and led to the establishment of 163 relief camps and 40 medical camps. He said that 327 houses partials and 198 full houses were damaged in the rain.

To date, relief efforts have included the vaccination of 6,906,302 animals, the evacuation of 5,085 individuals, and the supply of 229 heavy-duty dewatering pumps to District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs).

Director Siddiqi drew attention to the current flood situation at the Gudu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages, with Kotri experiencing a medium flood.

He urged humanitarian partners to explore innovative solutions, such as researching sky-lightning to mitigate future casualties.

