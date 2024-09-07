AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Print 2024-09-07

TDAP invites companies to participate in ‘FoodAg Manufacturing 2024’

Published September 7, 2024

KARACHI: Following the resounding success of FoodAg 2024, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is excited to announce the upcoming FoodAg Manufacturing 2024. This premier exhibition will take place from December 5-7, 2024, at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

FoodAg Manufacturing 2024 is set to be a landmark event, showcasing cutting-edge advancements and innovations in the global food and beverage manufacturing industry. This exhibition promises to be a key platform for industry professionals eager to embrace new technologies, enhance operational efficiencies, and address the evolving challenges in the agro and food sectors.

Key Features of FoodAg Manufacturing 2024:

Global Participation: Experience a diverse array of companies from around the world presenting their latest advancements in agro and food manufacturing.

Comprehensive Exhibits: Discover a wide range of products and solutions, including Food Ingredients, Food-Related Packaging, Supply Chain Solutions, Food Processing Technologies, Automation & Controls, Agritech Innovations, Food Safety & Quality Measures, Labeling Equipment & Supplies, Refrigeration Plants, and Warehouse Management Solutions.

Industry Insight: Engage with experts and thought leaders to gain valuable insights into the future trends and technologies shaping the food and beverage industry.

TDAP is now inviting applications from agro and food companies interested in participating in this prestigious exhibition. This is an unparalleled opportunity to showcase your products and solutions, connect with global industry leaders, and explore new business opportunities.

Comments

