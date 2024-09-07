AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,340 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.9 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-07

European shares down as investors digest mixed US data

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2024 06:59am

PARIS: European shares fell for a fifth straight session on Friday in their worst day since early August, after a widely anticipated US jobs report offered mixed signals on the size of a potential Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1%. The index also snapped a four-week winning streak, losing 2.5% in its worst weekly performance since the week ending Aug. 2.

Data showed US employment increased less than expected in August, potentially decreasing the chance that the Fed might opt for a 50-basis-point (bp) - rather than a 25-bp - rate cut this month, though the unemployment rate slipped.

Investors saw just a 23% chance of a 50 bp rate cut as of 1611 GMT, though pricing briefly rose above 51% after the data, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

“Over the next couple of weeks ... markets (will) continue to trade choppy, and volatility (will) remain high because it is genuinely a coin flip in the markets as to what’s going to happen at that next Fed meeting,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

In Europe, all major country indexes fell around 1%, with Germany’s DAX index dropping 1.6% to a two-week low after data showed the country’s industrial production fell by 2.4% in July, compared with analysts’ prediction of a 0.3% drop.

The technology, basic materials, and energy sectors were the biggest drag on the STOXX 600, all falling over 2%. Chip stocks weighed on the tech sector, tracking declines in US peers after tepid results from Broadcom.

Declines in oil and metal prices weighed on commodity stocks, while the rate-sensitive bank sector fell 1.8%. On a brighter note, the rate-sensitive real estate sector rose 0.6% to its highest since August 2022.

Also on the data front, euro zone GDP growth was revised to 0.2% for the second quarter from an earlier estimate of 0.3% growth.

Next week, the European Central Bank is widely expected to ease rates by 25 bps. European markets, however, are likely to take their cues from overseas, with US inflation data expected to be the biggest mover.

“The Fed is absolutely the main driving force at the moment, with markets having already discounted that policy path for the ECB while you’ve got a very uncertain outlook for the Fed,” Brown said.

Among individual stocks, Volvo Cars dropped 5.7%. The Swedish automaker slashed its margin and revenue ambitions for a second time in a year on Thursday at its capital market day.

European shares ECB European Central Bank US employment

Comments

200 characters

European shares down as investors digest mixed US data

FBR amends Income Tax Rules: SOEs bound to approach ADRCs

Capacity-based model transition to take-and-pay model: 24 conditions proposed to strike new deals between govt, IPPs

Nepra backs ISMO for streamlining wholesale electricity market

MoF seeks making KE QTA mechanism in line with other Discos

QTA mechanism: Rs1.75/unit hike approved for Discos, KE

Extension given in sugar export shipment

Another polio case reported

China creates $230bn brokerage powerhouse

Examination by petitioners: SC asks Nepra to ensure availability of relevant papers of CPPA-G, NTDC & IPPs

Over 3.27m Pakistanis sent abroad in 5 years

Read more stories