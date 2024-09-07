Defence Day: Guardians o the Sea

Sixth September is not just a date in the calendar; it is a day of profound national pride. It is a day of remembrance of all the sacrifices that our brave soldiers made to protect the nation's sovereignty and dignity. On this day, we honor the unwavering commitment, courage, and resilience of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen who stood in defense of our beloved nation.

The 1965 Indo-Pak War was a pivotal historical event in which Pakistan declared to the world that it would not surrender to an aggressor. Instead, its defenders would protect the motherland and defeat the enemy, regardless of its size and power, with the firm belief in "La IlahaIllallah" in their hearts and martyrdom as their ultimate goal.

This day is a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have consistently safeguarded the country's sovereignty. However, some of these guardians of the nation often operate out of the limelight, yet their commitment and contributions to the national defense are immense and commendable. They are the Guardians of the Sea, the Pakistan Navy. Pakistan Navy holds a special place among the Pakistan defense forces as being the only four-dimensional force.

The 1965 Indo-Pak War posed numerous challenges for Pakistan on multiple fronts, including land, air, and sea. Despite being outnumbered, Pakistan's strategic skills and determination were evident in their military operations. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy, true to being the Defenders of Sea Frontiers, also played a crucial role in the 1965 War despite numerous challenges. Among many other challenges, one of the daunting tasks was to counter a numerically superior Indian Navy. Still, Pak Navy proved its mettle by successfully carrying out strategic naval operations against the larger enemy.

Operation Dwarka is one such operation that demonstrates Pakistan Navy's ability to execute complex missions efficiently under challenging circumstances. This operation showed Pakistan Navy's operational and strategic competence during the Indo-Pak War.

The operation targeted the strategic Indian port city of Dwarka in Gujarat, which is known for its military significance. A squadron consisting of several naval ships, primarily PNS Babur, PNS Khyber, PNS Badr, PNS Jahangir, PNS Alamgir, PNS Shahjahan, and PNS Tipu Sultan, successfully bombarded the Indian coastal town of Dwarka. Whereas, the presence of PNS Ghazi in the waters was nothing less than a nightmare for the Indian Navy. It ensured that Indian naval units remained confined mainly to their harbors, effectively setting line of defense with minimal resources. Along with sabotaging India's morale, the mission aimed to exterminate the radar installation at Dwarka and divert Indian air and naval resources.

During the entire war, Pakistan Navy held its offensive position and came out victorious against the Indian Navy without suffering any substantial loss. History is the proud witness of how Pakistan Navy grabbed the enemy by their scruff and never let them fulfill their evil intentions.

1965 Indo-Pak War tells the tale of the Pakistan Navy's competencies and how efficiently it helped its sister forces defend Pakistan. Since 1965, Pakistan Navy has come a long way and evolved into a modern maritime force by expanding and acquiring modern naval vessels and weaponry.

Pakistan Navy plays a crucial role in maritime security by protecting its coast from threats and joining global anti-piracy efforts. It also helps during disasters and works with regional and extra regional navies for the common cause of maritime peace and security. This aligns with Pakistan Navy's vision of being a robust and skilled force dedicated to national security and maritime interests. By using advanced technologies, Pakistan Navy aims to protect Pakistan's maritime interests, prevent threats and influence the region while maintaining a global perspective.

Pakistan Navy has recently enhanced its capabilities by commissioning advanced platforms such as Babur class corvettes and versatile Yarmook-class OPVs. Maritime patrol aircraft are also part of Pakistan Navy, significantly improving surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, and anti-surface warfare capabilities. Furthermore, Pakistan Navy also utilizes Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Uqab, and Scan Eagle for surveillance. Moreover, developing domestic shipbuilding capabilities has also been a significant achievement for Pakistan Navy.

During the 1965 Indo-Pak war, Pakistan Navy proved its competence to defend the nation even though the enemy was larger and much more powerful. However, with significant advancement and increased capacity, Pakistan Navy stands tall as a formidable force while continuing the legacy of defending and protecting the country from every threat and enemy by safeguarding country's sea frontiers. Every step of the Pakistan Navy is towards fulfilling its mission to deter every threat to Pakistan and also play its part in the development of coastal communities. With firm faith in "HasbunaAllahuwaNi'malWakeel," the Pakistan Navy is the epitome of resilience, perseverance, and courage.—Sanobar Nadir

