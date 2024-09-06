AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DFML 49.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.37%)
DGKC 79.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
FFBL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.48%)
FFL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.75%)
HUBC 153.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
KOSM 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-9.83%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 58.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (3.25%)
OGDC 136.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
PAEL 25.88 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.85%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 112.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.58%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
SEARL 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
TPLP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.85%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.86%)
TRG 51.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.81%)
UNITY 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.97%)
BR100 8,342 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.04%)
BR30 26,956 Increased By 47.6 (0.18%)
KSE100 78,898 Increased By 34.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 25,008 Decreased By -18.2 (-0.07%)
Sep 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to finance Ukraine aid with Russian assets

AFP Published September 6, 2024

PARIS: France will use a share of 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in revenues from frozen Russian assets to finance purchase of military equipment for Ukraine, the defence ministry said Friday.

“Alongside other (EU) member states, the ministry… will take part in implementing the new support measure for Ukraine from the European Peace Facility,” it said in a statement.

The European Commission in Brussels had given the go-ahead for “swift procurement of priority material from French industry” including ammunition, artillery and air defences, the ministry added.

Around 200 billion euros of Russian assets have been frozen across the 27-nation European Union since Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in 2022.

G7 eyeing using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine loans, EU official says

Around 90 percent of them are held in Belgium, where international clearinghouse and securities depository Euroclear is headquartered.

EU member states agreed in May to use the interest generated by seized assets belonging to the Russian central bank to support Kyiv.

A first tranche of 1.5 billion euros was green-lighted in July.

The interest revenue is expected to amount to between 2.5 and 3.0 billion euros per year to arm Ukraine and cover the costs of post-war reconstruction.

Russia has denounced the EU decision as “illegal”.

At a June meeting, G7 leaders reached a “political agreement” on a similar arrangement at a meeting in Italy.

france G7 leaders Ukraine aid Russian assets frozen Russian assets

Comments

200 characters

France to finance Ukraine aid with Russian assets

Oil falls more than 2% after US jobs data, set for weekly drop

Electric vehicles will account for up to half of auto sales by 2030, BYD Pakistan says

Fed’s Williams says time has arrived to start rate cuts

Rupee marginally appreciates against US dollar

NAB amendments: SC accepts appeals against previous ruling

Karsaz accident: suspect granted bail after victims’ family pardons her

Fourth successive decline: weekly SPI down to 3-year low

KSE-100 closes nearly flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Another Pakistani company to establish subsidiary in UAE: Symmetry Group announces plan

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories