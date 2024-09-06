AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
Business & Finance

Toyota cuts 2026 global EV output plans by a third, Nikkei reports

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 03:01pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Toyota Motor has slashed its electric vehicle production plans for 2026 by a third, the Nikkei business daily reported, becoming the latest automaker to roll back electric car plans as EV sales momentum wanes.

The world’s biggest automaker now plans to build 1 million EVs in 2026, compared with the company’s earlier announced sales target of 1.5 million, it said.

The goal still, however, represents an ambitious undertaking for Toyota, which has put far more effort into developing hybrids and sold only about 104,000 EVs last year.

EVs currently account for about 1% of its global sales.

A spokesperson for Toyota was not immediately able to comment on the Nikkei report.

Indus Motor exports ‘Make in Pakistan’ Toyota vehicles

Earlier this week, Swedish automaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030, saying it expects to still be offering some hybrid models in its lineup at that time.

In the US, Ford, General Motors and other car makers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated.

