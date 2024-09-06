AGL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
World

Joe Biden to sign $250 million in Ukraine security assistance

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 02:14pm
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE: US President Joe Biden will approve an additional $250 million in security assistance for Ukraine, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the start of talks on Friday in Germany.

“It will surge in more capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving requirements. And we’ll deliver them at the speed of war,” Austin said.

Under-pressure Zelensky in Germany to rally Ukraine’s allies

The announcement comes at a high-risk moment for Ukrainian forces, who are advancing into Russia’s Kursk region even as Russian forces are threatening the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

