AGL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
DCL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
DFML 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
DGKC 79.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFBL 46.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.63%)
HUBC 154.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.33%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
KOSM 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
NBP 58.98 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.75%)
OGDC 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.63 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.83%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
PPL 112.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SEARL 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TOMCL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
TREET 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.52%)
TRG 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.72%)
BR100 8,367 Increased By 21.4 (0.26%)
BR30 27,050 Increased By 141.4 (0.53%)
KSE100 79,128 Increased By 264.8 (0.34%)
KSE30 25,061 Increased By 35.4 (0.14%)
Sep 06, 2024
Markets

India 10-year bond yield glued near 6.85% before debt sale, US data

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2024 10:39am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely flat early on Friday, with the benchmark yield remaining close to a key level as traders eye a weekly debt auction, even as US Treasury yields continued to decline.

New Delhi aims to raise 290 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) through a sale of bonds, which includes 120 billion rupees of the liquid 15-year note.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.8514% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.8554%.

The yield has been glued around 6.85% since Aug. 5, moving no more than 3 basis points in either direction.

“Auction cutoffs should provide some insights on expectations with which traders are entering the week that would be the deciding one as far as the start of rate cut cycle in the Unites States is concerned,” trader with a private bank said.

US yields have declined for three consecutive sessions, with a slew of weak economic data propping up chances of a deeper interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

US Treasury yields fell on Thursday and remained subdued in Asia hours, after private payrolls showed the smallest increase increased since January 2021 in August.

This data follows a weak manufacturing print and a steep drop in US job openings in July.

Indian bond yields may track US peers lower

Market participants now await the non-farm payrolls data due after Indian market hours, which most believe would be the deciding factor for the Fed to opt for a 25 or 50 basis points cut.

Markets are fully pricing in a rate cut of at least 25 bps at the Fed’s meeting this month, with expectations for a 50 bps remaining above 40% from 30% earlier this week.

Foreign investors, who have been major buyers of Indian government bonds over last few weeks, were also on the sidelines this week, awaiting clarity on rate cuts.

Indian government bond

