AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-06

Eight OPEC+ members extend oil supply cuts until end of Nov

AFP Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

VIENNA: Eight members of the OPEC+ group of oil-producing nations agreed Thursday to extend their voluntary supply cuts until the end of November, postponing a planned output increase amid falling crude prices.

Concerns about slowing demand in China and the United States have weighed on oil prices recently, with benchmark West Texas Intermediate plunging below $70 a barrel for the first time in 13 months.

The eight OPEC+ nations are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman.

Their voluntary supply cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) will be extended “for two months until the end of November 2024”, the alliance said in a statement. The cuts will be “gradually phased out on a monthly basis starting December 1, 2024”, the statement said, adding that the agreement provided for “the flexibility to pause or reverse the adjustments as necessary”.

At the alliance’s last ministerial meeting in June, OPEC and its allies announced that they would gradually start to increase production from October.

“Even if OPEC+ plays it safe, their decision to extend the production cuts to the year end may not suffice” to buttress prices, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at Swissquote, as investors are “worried about waning demand prospects on deteriorating global macro setup”.

