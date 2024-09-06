Lt-Gen Faiz (retd): Army defends court-martial proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Thursday defended the court-martial proceedings initiated against former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired) to have been based on “concrete evidence” following a detailed probe, which demonstrates the Pakistan Army’s robust self-accountability mechanism and encourages reset of the institutions to follow the footprint of self-accountability within their ambits. Speaking at a news conference, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Chaudhry said that following a detailed inquiry based on “concrete evidence”, the Pakistan Army announced on August 12, 2024, that the relevant officer, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired) had violated sections of the Army Act.

“Pakistan Army believes in the process of self-accountability, and the process of self-accountability that the army follows is extremely comprehensive, transparent, and time-tested,” Lt Gen Chaudhry said.

Detailing the process, he said that a petition was filed against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired) in the Top City case and a high-level court inquiry was ordered in April 2024.

He said that the retired officer was arrested last month following he was found to be involved in “several instances of violation of the Army Act”, which was followed by the field general court-martial proceedings against him.

He said that it was based on “concrete evidence”, adding that the case was referred to the Pakistan Army through the Defence Ministry in light of a “full belief in the army’s accountability process”, following which the army ordered a high-level court of inquiry into the matter.

“Whenever there is a violation of the established laws and rules within the army, this robust process of self-accountability speedily comes into effect without any discrimination,” he said, adding that there is a clear consensus within the army that it is a national, state-owned institution, which must be prevented from being used against the completion of goals related to “specific political agendas”.

About the legal action taken against officers who violated the laws of the army, he said that all of them were entitled to their rights as per the law, such as appointing a lawyer of their choice and the right to appeal.

“The case against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (retired) testifies that the Pakistan Army takes violations carried out for personal and political purposes very seriously and takes immediate action, without discrimination, according to the law…We hope that such non-discriminatory self-accountability also persuades other institutions to take similar course of action,” he added.

The DG ISPR also stated that the armed forces are well aware of their professional duties and affirmed that no compromise of any kind will be done on the national security.

“The time has arrived that we all should play our individual and collective responsibility and make Pakistan even stronger…A secure Pakistan guarantees a strong Pakistan,” he added.

The DG ISPR further stated that Pakistan Army has no political agenda as it believes in self-accountability.

Asked if former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan could also be taken in military’s custody to initiate proceeding against him under the Army Act, he termed the matter as sub judice and the query as “hypothetical”.

However, he made it clear by saying: “under the Army Act, anybody who uses an individual or individuals that are subject to Army Act, for personal and political gains and that the evidence are available, the law will take its course.”

Speaking about the recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, he said that the August 26 terror attacks across Balochistan were carried out “on the directives of internal and external enemies and their enablers” with the objectives to impact the province’s “peaceful environment” and development by targeting innocent people.

He added that the security forces responded effectively and eliminated 21 terrorists while 14 security personnel were martyred.

“We know that a sense of deprivation and state force is also found among the people of Balochistan, which certain elements exploit on external directives…They exploit it so that the ongoing development and public welfare process could be affected through fear and alarm,” he said.

He added that those involved in the terror attacks and those ordering them have nothing to do with Islam, humanity and Baloch traditions.

To a question, the DG ISPR said that Pakistan Army’s defence budget for FY 2022-23 was 1.9 percent to the GDP and it was reduced to 1.7 percent to the GDP due to financial crunch. “The defence forces ourselves have reduced their expenditures,” he said.

He further stated that Pakistan Army deposited Rs100 billion under the head of taxes and duties in the last fiscal year, adding that the sub institutions of Pakistan Military deposited Rs260 billion. Fauji Foundation deposited Rs223 billion, DHAs Rs23 billion, NLC Rs23.5 billion, Army Welfare Trust deposited Rs3 billion under the heads of taxes and duties, he said.

Overall, he added that the Pakistan Military deposited Rs360 billion under the heads of taxes and duties.

The DG ISPR also briefed the media about the counterterrorism operations in the country and stated that around 32,173 intelligence-based operations were conducted in the first eight months of the current year, with 4,021 of them happening in the past month, leading to the neutralisation of 90 “khawarij” (terrorists). He added that the Pakistan Army, police, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies carried out more than 130 operations daily to eradicate terrorism.

During the last eight months, he added that 193 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, adding that the entire nation paid tribute to them and their bereaved families.

“The war against Fitna al-Khawarij and terrorism will continue till the eradication of the last khariji (terrorist),” he vowed.

He said that the security forces carried out an “important and successful operation” since August 20 in the Tirah valley against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other proscribed outfit such as Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, adding that 37 terrorists had been killed so far while 14 others were left injured.

Those who were killed also included highly wanted terrorist leader Abuzaraka Saddam while four brave soldiers also embraced martyrdom, he added.

“These IBOs are the evidence of our security forces’ bravery and determination to eradicate the menace of terrorism,” he added.

He further stated that the war against terrorism is being fought with an integrated strategy and also ruled out the presence of any no-go area in the country. “There is no area where terrorists are active,” he added.

Further highlighting the achievements against terrorism, he stated that the army along with the LEAs has cleared an area spanning 46,000 square kilometers from terrorists.

The DG ISPR also called for strengthening the country’s criminal justice system to punish the jailed terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024