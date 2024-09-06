AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

KP CM Gandapur gets transit bail from PHC

Amjad Ali Shah Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:12am

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday granted transitory bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in case of possession of arms and liquor.

As per details, the bail plea was heard by the two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and ordered the concerned authorities to not arrest CM Gandapur in any case registered against him.

The court stated that the person who filed the bail plea is the Chief Minister of a province.

Chief Minister Gandapur had approached the PHC to avoid arrest on the order of an Islamabad court order in the arms and liquor recovery case.

The court directed the administration to provide details of the cases registered against the petitioner.

Yesterday, a Session Court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in arms and liquor recovery case.

At the outset of the hearing yesterday, the court rejected Gandapur’s plea for exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The session court Judge Shaista Khan Kundi heard the case and ordered the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to arrest Gandapur and present him before the court tomorrow.

Prior to this, the court summoned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in an arms and liquor recovery case.

The District and Sessions Judge also sought replies to nine questions from Ali Amin Gandapur, directing him to appear before the court in person.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024



