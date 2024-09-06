AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-06

'MedCon 2024' to be hosted at Expo Centre

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

LAHORE Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), will host "MedCon 2024" on September 7 (tomorrow) at the Expo Center, Lahore.

The event aims to address the challenges faced by Pakistan's healthcare system, outline strategic approaches, and recognize top medical students from all over Punjab.

In a press conference held at Alkhidmat Foundation’s central office, key figures involved in organizing the event, including Professor Dr. Muhammad Zahid Latif, Chairman of Alkhidmat Foundation Health Services, CEO Sufyan Ahmed Khan, Secretary General of Alkhidmat Foundation Lahore Region Professor Dr. Ijaz Nazeer, and Senior Manager of Media Relations Shoaib Hashmi, provided details about "MedCon 2024."

Professor Dr. Latif explained that the event will feature sessions with prominent personalities discussing various aspects of the healthcare system. Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem-Ur-Rehman, will focus on the challenges and needs of the healthcare system and the importance of creating an enabling environment for youth.

Additionally, significant sessions will cover digital health and the situation in Gaza. President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Professor Dr. Hafiz Rahman, will address the humanitarian crisis, current challenges, Alkhidmat and PIMA’s role in Gaza, along with future plans.

Professor Latif also highlighted that "MedCon 2024" will include vice chancellors from universities across Punjab, medical faculty members, and over 1000 students. The event will recognize top-performing students with medals, awards, and certificates of appreciation.

Eminent doctors and health professionals will provide lectures on professional skills in healthcare, medical ethics, and various medical guidelines. Additionally, a delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) will also participate.

Professor Latif emphasized that this unique program aims to inspire and instill hope in the next generation of medical professionals.

