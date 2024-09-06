Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

LAHORE: Former ICC elite panelist Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob of the ICC’s international panel will umpire the opening match between Wolves and Panthers in the Champions One-Day Cup on 12th September, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

Former Test cricketer Ali Naqvi will lead the Playing Control Team (PCB), which will also include Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan as third and fourth umpires.

Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Waleed Yaqub and Zulfiqar Jan are amongst a panel of nine umpires who will be officiating in the tournament between country’s best of the best players with stalwarts such as Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis involved as mentors.

The other five umpires are: Faisal Aafreedi, Imtiaz Iqbal, Imran Jawed, Nasir Hussain and Rashid Riaz.

Apart from Ali Naqvi, match referees’ responsibilities will be shared between Bilal Khilji, Iftikhar Ahmed, Iqbal Sheikh, Nadeem Arshad and Kamran Chaudhry.

Umpire and match referee appointments for the three playoffs and the final will be announced closer to time.

