Child cancer awareness activist visits KPC

KARACHI: Ethan Ruwi Guo, a young Chinese American, who is flying solo to all seven continents to create awareness for research on children cancer, on Thursday visited Karachi Press Club and held press briefing about his mission.

Ethan Ruwi Guo told that he began his journey in May this year and till now he had made many overnight stops in several countries in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. His plan is to cover 80,000 kilometres over 100 days with stops in 60 countries.

On his arrival at Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Wednesday, Ethan Ruwi Guo was received by Muhammad Farrukh Bashir, Zeeshan Ahmed, Noor Akthar, Laiq Ahmed, Muhammd Noman Bashir and Muhammad Imran. Just after his landing in Karachi, he visited Indus Hospital in Korangi area.

He was very happy to see that the Indus Hospital is providing all health and treatment facilities to thousands of patients free of cost. He will be visiting some other hospitals on Friday (today).

His next destination is Mumbai and then he will be flying to East Asian countries and then he will be flying to Australia.

During his press briefing, he said the objective of his solo flying is to create awareness for research on children cancer which is on increase.

