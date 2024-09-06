AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-06

Pope appeals for religious unity at stadium mass in Indonesia

AFP Published 06 Sep, 2024 07:04am

JAKARTA: Pope Francis appealed for religious unity Thursday as he addressed tens of thousands of people at a football stadium after meeting faith leaders at Southeast Asia’s biggest mosque.

“I encourage you to sow seeds of love, confidently tread the path of dialogue, continue to show your goodness and kindness... and be builders of unity and peace,” he told more than 80,000 devotees packed into the stadium in the Indonesian capital. The 87-year-old pontiff earlier met Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque, where they signed a declaration warning against using religion to stoke conflict and appealed for action against climate change.

Francis’s packed schedule on Thursday capped the first stop of a gruelling Asia-Pacific tour, the longest of his papacy, that will take him to Papua New Guinea on Friday and then to East Timor and Singapore.

He appeared to be in good spirits despite fears over his health as he addressed excited Catholics, who make up about three percent of the population of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

Anastasia Ida Ediati, a 59-year-old notary who went to the stadium with 200 other members of her parish, said she was filled with joy that she was lucky enough to be invited. “We Catholics have such a charismatic and humble leader. His visit is especially meaningful for us, as many of us who are older may not have this opportunity again,” she told AFP.

With President Joko Widodo in attendance, the pope entered Indonesia’s national football stadium in a tactical vehicle built by an Indonesian state-run defence company.

The crowd had arrived on packed buses hours before, many of them wearing t-shirts showing the pope and taking group photos with the huge stadium in the background.

Pope Francis stood up to speak and start the mass despite humid conditions.

He had not travelled abroad since visiting Marseille in France in September last year and, as standard procedure, has been accompanied by his personal doctor and two nurses.

Unity between faiths has been the central theme of his trip and the declaration signed at the Istiqlal Mosque, Southeast Asia’s largest, called for “religious harmony for the sake of humanity”.

“The global phenomenon of dehumanisation is marked especially by widespread violence and conflict. It is particularly worrying that religion is often instrumentalised in this regard,” it read.

“The role of religion should include promoting and safeguarding the dignity of every human life.”

Francis underlined his message of unity in a speech before leaders of Indonesia’s six recognised religions — Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Confucianism. “We are all brothers, all pilgrims, all on our way to God, beyond what differentiates us,” he said.

The pope was welcomed to the mosque by a percussion band often used in Islamic ceremonies.

Once seated, he and Nasaruddin listened to a passage from the Koran recited by a young blind girl and a passage from the Bible.

Pope Francis Imam Nasaruddin Umar

Comments

200 characters

Pope appeals for religious unity at stadium mass in Indonesia

FTAs, PTAs: MoC urged to include commercial transactions clause

FBR amends Federal Excise Rules, 2005

Aurangzeb urges support for Chinese cos

Aurangzeb explains steps to stabilise economy

Capacity tariff of Chinese IPPs: China appears unwilling to renegotiate?

PD officials quizzed by Nepra on shift to SOFR

Govt debt stocks rise to Rs69.9trn

Attacks on grid stations: Govt decides to treat errant KP MPs in a heavy manner

PM seeks plans for $25bn IT exports

Pakistan has responded positively to BD’s gestures: FO

Read more stories