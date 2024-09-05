AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US indicts Russian intelligence officials over cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Reuters Published September 5, 2024

WASHINGTON: The U.S. on Thursday charged five Russian intelligence officials and a Russian civilian with conspiring to launch cyberattacks against Ukraine and its allies in a bid to hobble Ukraine.

In a revised indictment unsealed on Thursday, the Justice Department said a cyber unit of Russia’s military intelligence agency conducted “large-scale cyber operations” starting as far back as 2020, before Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The original indictment, filed in June in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, only named a single defendant: Amin Stigal.

It accused him of conspiring with Russia’s military intelligence agency, known as the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff, or GRU, to launch cyber attacks against computer systems in Ukraine and other countries, including a computer network maintained by an unnamed U.S. agency in Maryland.

Russia’s spy service accuses US of trying to meddle in presidential election

Thursday’s news comes just one day after the U.S. took several legal actions against Russia to combat alleged efforts to meddle in the 2024 presidential elections, including charging two employees of the Russian state media network RT and sanctioning RT and its top network editor.

It also came on the same day that the Justice Department announced it had secured two indictments against Russian TV contributor Dimitri Simes and his wife over sanctions violations and money laundering.

Earlier on Thursday, intelligence agencies in the U.S. and the United Kingdom warned that a cyber espionage group located within Russia’s GRU known as “Unit 29155” was destructively targeting critical national infrastructure.

Unit 29155, which is the group at the heart of Thursday’s indictment, is a covert part of the GRU which carries out subversion, sabotage and assassination missions outside Russia, Western officials told Reuters.

cyberattacks Russian intelligence Russian civilian

Comments

200 characters

US indicts Russian intelligence officials over cyberattacks targeting Ukraine

Analysts expect SBP to continue easing in next week’s monetary policy announcement

Oil power UAE completes Arab world’s first nuclear plant

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

SHC annuls KU decision to cancel Justice Jahangiri’s law degree

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Siddiqsons Tin Plate starts process to shut plant amid sales decline, labour strikes

Google to produce 0.5 million Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026

‘Goodbye, parliament’: Mengal refuses to withdraw resignation

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Read more stories