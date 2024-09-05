AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India rates slide to 3-month low on weak export demand, Thai rates rise

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 05:23pm

India’s rice export prices hit a three-month low this week due to weak exports demand, while Thai prices rose for a second straight week to their highest since late June, supported by a stronger baht.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $535-$540 per ton this week, their weakest levels since May 16, down from the last week’s $540-$545.

“In the last few weeks, prices in competing countries have decreased. Indian exporters have been compelled to reduce prices to maintain competitiveness, yet demand remains weak,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

Indian authorities need to promptly cut or remove a floor price for basmati rice exports to help farmers to boost overseas sales of the premium grade and avoid a glut that would further erode farm income, millers said.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice was quoted at $585 per tonne, up slightly from $580 per tonne quoted last week.

Asia rice: Thai rates hit two-month peak, Bangladesh reels under floods

Prices rose to the highest level in over 2 months because the Baht strengthened against the dollar, said a Bangkok-based trader.

The African market has been quiet, the trader noted, adding that he expects the November supply to be good due to good water levels.

Meanwhile, domestic rice prices in Bangladesh have risen this week, with traders accusing some market players of exploiting the flood situation to justify the increase, despite ample stock and normal supply chains.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice prices were offered at $575 per ton on Thursday, compared with $578 a week ago, according to Vietnam Food Association.

“Price is quite stable. Traders are still waiting for bidding results from Bulog,” a trader based in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang said.

Another trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said trading activities stayed tepid post holiday.

Rice export asia rice Asia Rice price rice export price

Comments

200 characters

Asia rice: India rates slide to 3-month low on weak export demand, Thai rates rise

Oil power UAE completes Arab world’s first nuclear plant

Rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Siddiqsons Tin Plate starts process to shut plant amid sales decline, labour strikes

KSE-100 closes flat after range-bound trading

Bangladesh ex-PM should ‘keep quiet’ until trial: Yunus

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

Oil rises on US crude stocks fall and possible delay to OPEC+ hike

Putin says Ukraine ending gas deal hurts Europe more than Russia

Read more stories