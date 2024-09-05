AGL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.88%)
AIRLINK 142.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.98%)
DFML 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.78%)
DGKC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.56%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
FFBL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUBC 153.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.43%)
KOSM 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-9.36%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.03%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.61%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SEARL 57.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.22%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 52.45 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.92%)
UNITY 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 8,350 Increased By 4.7 (0.06%)
BR30 26,917 Decreased By -120 (-0.44%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 15.3 (0.02%)
KSE30 25,026 Increased By 13.7 (0.05%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Yulia Putintseva apologises after backlash for interaction with ball girl at US Open

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 01:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Yulia Putintseva has apologised after receiving criticism on social media for an interaction with a ball girl at the U.S. Open, saying she did not intend to humiliate anyone with her actions.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show the 29-year-old ignoring the ball girl as she tossed balls in the 30th seed’s direction during her 6-3 6-4 loss to Jasmine Paolini in a third-round match on Saturday.

The video was shared by six-time major winner Boris Becker, who wrote in a caption: “Who does Putintseva think she is… Terrible behaviour towards the ball girl!!!”

Putintseva, who also apologised on Sunday, explained the incident in an Instagram post, saying: “It’s kind of scary the way the world can judge someone from just a three second video, that someone post from one side, without seeing the rest on what was really happening.

Injury that ‘sucks’ helps propel Pegula into US Open semi-final

“I was just playing tennis and lost a tough game, which was very close (in my opinion) to turn that match around.

“At this time the girl was give me the ball, which I didn’t even notice or so, because I was deep in my thoughts… I was not trying to humiliate her (or anyone).”

The Kazakh, who has struggled to keep her temper under control at times on tour, added she was trying to do “something special” for the ball girl to make amends.

US Open Australian Open Yulia Putintseva US Open semi final

Comments

200 characters

Yulia Putintseva apologises after backlash for interaction with ball girl at US Open

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Pakistan Army neither against nor in support of any political party: DG ISPR

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

Oil edges up on US crude stocks and possible delay to OPEC+ supply hike

Govt rightsizing: 33 SOEs to be closed in first phase

PIA sell-off likely by next month

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Read more stories