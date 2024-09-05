AGL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.23%)
AIRLINK 143.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.18%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DCL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.41%)
DFML 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.33%)
DGKC 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.87%)
FCCL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.78%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
HUBC 153.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.18%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
OGDC 138.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.47%)
PAEL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.61%)
PIBTL 6.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PRL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.35%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 53.18 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.34%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 22.9 (0.27%)
BR30 27,117 Increased By 80 (0.3%)
KSE100 79,051 Increased By 203 (0.26%)
KSE30 25,048 Increased By 35.3 (0.14%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN’s Guterres says ‘injustices’ against Africa must be corrected

AFP Published 05 Sep, 2024 12:59pm

BEIJING: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told African leaders Thursday that “injustices” against the continent must be corrected, calling for the region to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Guterres and more than 50 African leaders are attending this week’s China-Africa forum, according to state media.

Addressing the forum, Guterres told the leaders that it was time to correct “historic injustices” against the continent.

“It is outrageous… that the continent of Africa still has no permanent seat on the Security Council,” he said.

“Many African countries are mired in debt and struggling to invest in sustainable development,” he said.

“Many have no access to effective debt relief, scarce resources, and clearly insufficient… funding,” he added.

Security Council set to meet over deadly Rafah strike

Guterres told the gathering that “China’s remarkable record of development – including on eradicating poverty – provides a wealth of experience and expertise”.

“It can be a catalyst for key transitions on food systems and digital connectivity,” he said.

“And as home to some of the world’s most dynamic economies, Africa can maximise the potential of China’s support in areas from trade to data management, finance and technology,” Guterres added.

China Antonio Guterres United Nations Secretary General

Comments

200 characters

UN’s Guterres says ‘injustices’ against Africa must be corrected

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA sell-off likely by next month

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ may delay supply hike, US stockpiles fall

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Read more stories