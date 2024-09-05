AGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
Sep 05, 2024
World

Russia says it will target US media in response to move against RT

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 11:15am

Moscow will target US media in response to the United States actions against Russian state broadcaster RT, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed money-laundering charges against two RT employees for what was described as a scheme to hire a US company to produce online content to influence the November presidential election.

Zakharova described the move as a “witch hunt” and said it was aimed at scaring the US population.

Russia tells US: we need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda

“There will be a response to the actions of the United States authorities which directly contradict their obligations in the areas of providing free access to information and media pluralism,” Zakharova said.

Moscow’s measures could mirror those of Washington or take some other form, she added.

