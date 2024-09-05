AGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.26%)
AIRLINK 143.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.15%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
DCL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (8.62%)
DFML 52.24 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.21%)
DGKC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.94%)
FCCL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
HUBC 153.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
KEL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.18%)
MLCF 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
NBP 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
OGDC 137.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.53%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
TOMCL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.47%)
TPLP 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.87%)
TREET 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 53.47 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.91%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 8,368 Increased By 22.2 (0.27%)
BR30 27,104 Increased By 67.4 (0.25%)
KSE100 79,025 Increased By 176.7 (0.22%)
KSE30 25,043 Increased By 30.8 (0.12%)
Sep 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may track US peers lower

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2024 10:30am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Thursday, as US Treasury yields declined further after labour market data bolstered the case for a larger rate cut from the Federal Reserve later in the month.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.84% and 6.87%, compared with its previous close of 6.8579%, a trader with a private bank said.

“Though there is not much juice left in the benchmark bond yield, as any major move below 6.85% is unlikely to be seen, we could see bulls becoming active again today,” the trader said.

US Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with interest rate sensitive two-year yields hitting a 15-month low, after data showed US job openings dropped to over three-year low in July.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes also briefly turned positive for the second time in a month indicating widening expectations of interest rate cuts.

The data comes after weaker manufacturing print and ahead of the crucial US non-farm payrolls data due on Friday, which most believe would be the final trigger to move the needle in favour of a 25 or 50-basis-point move.

Markets are fully pricing in a rate cut of at least 25 bps at the Fed’s meeting this month, with expectations for a 50 bps cut rising to 45% from 30% earlier this week.

Indian bond yields seen slightly lower but major focus on US data

Back home, New Delhi will sell bonds worth 290 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) on Friday, which includes liquid 15-year note.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance plans to raise investments in longer-duration federal government bonds, including the 10-year benchmark, as the demand-supply outlook is “quite favourable”, Ketan Parikh, head of fixed income investments said on Wednesday.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields may track US peers lower

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA sell-off likely by next month

Fixed tax: Traders ready to pay Rs5,000 per month

Ongoing global oil price decline to benefit Pakistan: brokerage house

9,130 big retailers integrated in POS system

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,000, hits Rs262,100 in Pakistan

China seeks RMB pilot project at Gwadar Free Zone

Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ may delay supply hike, US stockpiles fall

3 Oct cargoes to be cancelled: Leading OMCs’ Sept cargo deferred

Read more stories